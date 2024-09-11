Rajnath Singh Invites PoK Residents To Join India | Experts Debate Next Steps To Galvanize PoK Liberation | NewsX Exclusive

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, in a bold political move, has urged the residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to join India. Addressing an election rally in Ramban ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, Rajnath Singh highlighted a significant disparity in treatment as India regards them as fellow citizens, unlike Pakistan. This statement aligns with NewsX’s comprehensive 21-point PoK reintegration plan.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, in a bold political move, has urged the residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to join India. Addressing an election rally in Ramban ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, Rajnath Singh highlighted a significant disparity in treatment as India regards them as fellow citizens, unlike Pakistan. This statement aligns with NewsX’s comprehensive 21-point PoK reintegration plan. From proposing representation in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly and the Parliament and suggesting legal recourse for PoK residents, NewsX has relentlessly made efforts to amplify their voices.

In a recent debate moderated by NewsX Editor, Uday Pratap Singh, prominent voices from various fields came together to discuss the implications of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s call for the reunification of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India. The debate featured Dr. Amjad Ayub Mirza, a PoK activist who emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy; Raja Muneeb, a columnist who provided a geopolitical analysis of Pakistan’s stability and its potential impact on PoK; activist Javed Beigh, who urged for concrete actions and a systematic plan; and journalist Bilal Baloch, who highlighted the severe conditions in PoK and advocated for sustained international engagement.

India needs to employ a broader PoK strategy

Dr. Amjad Ayub Mirza, a PoK activist, expressed his support for Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement but emphasized the need for a broader strategy.

“Rajnath Singh’s statement has been welcomed in PoK, and we are very happy,” Mirza said.

He elaborated on the complexities involved, noting, “However, there is a crucial issue of terrorism that needs to be addressed.”

Mirza’s concerns reflect a broader apprehension that, despite the positive statement, the presence of terrorist camps and launch pads in Pakistani-occupied territory poses a significant hurdle to reintegration.

He further emphasized that while the statement is promising, “We want to be incorporated into India, but we need Pakistan to dismantle its terrorist training camps and launch pads in the region first.”

Reintegration of PoK a natural outcome of Pakistan’s instability

Raja Muneeb, a columnist, offered a geopolitical perspective on the issue, suggesting that the eventual reintegration of PoK with India could be a natural outcome of Pakistan’s instability.

“Pakistan’s viability as a state is questionable over the next 3 to 5 years,” Muneeb noted, predicting that the “balkanization of Pakistan seems imminent.”

Muneeb’s viewpoint introduces a broader context of regional instability, suggesting that as Pakistan faces internal challenges, the reintegration of PoK might occur organically. He assured that such a transition should happen without aggressive actions but rather as a consequence of Pakistan’s internal turbulence.

Activist Javed Beigh applauded Rajnath Singh’s statement but called for actionable follow-up.

“This statement is indeed what 1.4 billion Indians have been looking forward to,” Beigh said. He pointed out that “it should not be merely a statement for election campaigning,” stressing the need for a concrete and systematic plan to bring PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan into the Indian fold.

Beigh’s called for a plan that must be put into motion to address the plight of PoK residents effectively.

Journalist Bilal Baloch highlighted the severe conditions faced by PoK residents, advocating for both short-term and long-term measures.

“The people in PoK are suffering under a regime that not only lacks democracy but also harbors terrorism,” Baloch stated.

Engage diaspora, raise PoK issue at international forums

He recommended that the Indian government focus on engaging the diaspora and raising the issue at international forums like the United Nations.

“This will not be a short-term fix but a long-term policy requirement,” Baloch emphasized. Baloch stressed on the need for sustained international engagement and internal policy measures to address the ongoing issues in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Regarding legal recourse, Dr. Mirza suggested that Indian foreign missions should be equipped to handle legal issues for PoK residents.

“Indian embassies should assist in providing justice for those suffering under Pakistani laws,” Mirza proposed. He cited specific instances, such as the arrest of Asma under blasphemy laws, as evidence of the need for international legal support.

Extend legal assistance to PoK residents

Dr. Mirza highlighted the necessity of extending legal assistance to those affected by Pakistan’s stringent laws, emphasizing the role of Indian diplomatic channels in supporting PoK residents.

Raja Muneeb also addressed the potential for legal recourse, urging caution.

“For individuals who have risen against the Pakistani establishment, we must make noise internationally,” Muneeb advised, while also stressing the need to handle narratives carefully.

He cautioned that, “If we do not handle the narrative carefully, it could inadvertently strengthen jihadi elements in Pakistan.” Muneeb’s caution reflects a delicate balance between advocating for human rights and avoiding actions that could exacerbate existing conflicts.

Javed Beigh emphasized the need for a proactive approach to legal and political support.

“New Delhi should establish a PoK and PoGB chapter within J&K’s administration and reach out to the diaspora,” Beigh said.

He also advocated for creating reserved seats for PoGB and integrating PoK and PoGB issues into international discussions.

“People living in PoK and PoGB should be brought into the mainstream media to highlight their suffering,” Beigh added, highlighting the importance of visibility and representation for these communities.

Addressing political, legal, and humanitarian challenges of PoK people

As the political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir evolves with the upcoming elections, the discussion on PoK’s reintegration remains a critical and complex issue. The diverse perspectives from the panelists highlighted the different approaches required to address the political, legal, and humanitarian challenges associated with this significant issue. The path to reintegration will undoubtedly be fraught with challenges, but it also presents an opportunity for healing and reunification for a region long divided by geopolitical strife. As India plans about the future of PoK, balancing political promises with practical steps will be crucial in shaping a path forward that addresses both immediate needs and long-term goals.