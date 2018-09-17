Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, September 17, requested all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to participate in municipal polls, which are going to be held in 4 phases. His statement comes after both National Conference and People's Democratic Paty announced that they would boycott the polls unless the Centre clears its position on the controversial Article 35A.

Just 2 days after the state election commission announced the dates for municipal and panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir, which is going to be held in several phases, Home Minister Rajnath Singh requested all political parties to participate in the polls. Singh who is in Jammu for a day said, “I would like to appeal that all the political parties should participate in the political process. This will provide an opportunity for them to interact with the people.”

His statement comes after both National Conference and People’s Democratic Paty announced that they would boycott the polls unless the Centre clears its position on the controversial Article 35A, which grants special status and rights to the permanent residents of J&K. Article 35A is a constitutional provision given to Jammu and Kashmir which allows the assembly to define the permanent residents of the state.

It prohibits non-permanent citizens/residents from buying or owning immovable property in the region, or take government jobs, welfare programmes.

In order to avoid chaos ahead of elections, the Supreme Court in August this year deferred the hearing on a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A.

Meanwhile, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, earlier in this week, outrightly said that his party will not participate in the polls, “unless and until the Government of India and state government clears its position on Article 35A.”

Municipal elections in the Valley last took place in 2005, it will now take place after 13 years. Death of then CM Mufti Sayeed, and the violence after the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani had postponed the elections.

