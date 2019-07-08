Union Minister Rajnath Singh has said that BJP has nothing to do with Karnataka crisis. He has said that BJP party never indulged in horse-trading.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi to counter the Congress’s allegations of the BJP poaching MLAs in Karnataka. Rajnath said that BJP has nothing to do with what is happening in Karnataka. He has claimed that BJP has never indulged in horse trading.

While replying to the accusations that BJP party is behind the political crisis in the state, Rajnath said that it was Rahul Gandhi who started the resignation drive now he cannot blame the other leaders.

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury has blamed the BJP for trying to break the government in Karnataka. Congress has alleged that the rebel MLAs who are cooped up in a Mumbai hotel were taken by BJP in a special plane. The party also said BJP leaders had visited the hotel several times where the lawmakers are staying.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah has confirmed that all 21 Karnataka Congress ministers have resigned voluntarily from the state cabinet.

Independent candidate H Nagesh has also resigned from the state cabinet and has offered his support to the BJP if they form the government in the state. Meanwhile, Nagesh has also boarded a special flight for Mumbai to join the rebel MLAs.

On Saturday, the coalition government-led by Congress-JD(S) in Karnataka faced a serious crisis after 13 MLAs submitted their resignations from the state Legislative Assembly.

The strength of the ruling JDS-Congress coalition has come down to 105, which is 8 seats short required the government to rule. The BJP also has 105 members.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha: Our party has nothing to do with what is happening in Karnataka. Our party has never indulged in horse trading. pic.twitter.com/EqdWlBnXi1 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

