Home Minister Rajnath Singh will head a ministerial panel to look into the rising mob lynching incidents across the country. The Narendra Modi government has also decided to set up a high-level committee headed by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

The Narendra Modi government has decided to set up a high-level committee headed by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on rising mob lynching incidents across the country. The government has also decided to constitute a Group of Ministers headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh to consider the recommendation of the high-level committee. The high-level committee will submit its recommendations to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi within four weeks. The development comes days after a 28-year-old man Rakbar Khan was beaten to death by a mob in Alwar district of Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the Centre is also considering changes in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to deal with mob lynching.

The central government has also asked the Rajasthan government to submit its report on Alwar mob lynching. Days ago, the Supreme Court while condemning the mob lynching incidents asked the state governments to maintain law and order situation in the state. The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, in its directions, said that state governments should appoint a senior police officer in every district to tackle incidents of mob lynching. Opposition parties have accused the government of not taking enough actions against rising mob lynchings.

