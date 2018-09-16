Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visited AIIMS to inquire about the health of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer. Sixty-two-year-old was on Saturday admitted at the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment and examination. He has been in and out of hospitals in the US, Mumbai and Goa since February.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visited AIIMS to inquire about the health of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer.

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh prayed for Parrikar’s good health and quick recovery.

Visited AIIMS to inquire about the health of Goa Chief Minister, @manoharparrikar ji. Also spoke to the doctors who are supervising his treatment. I pray for his good health and quick recovery. — राजनाथ सिंह (@rajnathsingh) September 16, 2018

Sixty-two-year-old was on Saturday admitted at the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment and examination. He has been in and out of hospitals in the US, Mumbai and Goa since February.

According to reports, ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) eyes the CM post in Goa while the BJP is exploring options for Manohar Parrikar’s replacement in the state. The Goa Forward Party (GFP), which has as many MLAs as the MGP, is not keen to support another regional outfit for the CM or Deputy CM’s post. Parrikar on Friday had called BJP chief Amit Shah and briefed him about his health condition and political situation in the state.

Before his departure to Delhi, Parrikar also held meetings with Speaker Pramod Sawant and Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo amid talks of distribution of some portfolios currently being looked after by him, reports said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More