Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rajnath Singh says it is beyond imagination Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party came together to stop PM Narendra Modi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said it is beyond imagination that Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have stitched an alliance to stop the Prime Minister Narendra Modi from retaining his position. Addressing a rally in Nagina, Union Minister said that in order to avoid crushing defeats, SP and BSP came together and formed a joint front against the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate for Lucknow said that SP-BSP knew very well if they do not join hands, Modi wave would blow them like a straw.

The voting for Nagina Lok Sabha seat would be conducted in the second phase on April 18. This seat was created under the recommendations of Delimitation Commission in 2008. Nagina is currently represented by BJP’s Yashwant Singh. He won the 2014 polls against Samajwadi Party’ s the then sitting parliamentarian, Yashvir Singh.

The saffron party has given a mandate to its sitting MP while Mahagathbandhan has named Girish Chandra. The Congress has fielded Omwati Devi Jatav from the seat.

After the landslide victory of BJP in 2014 national elections, various opposition parties stitched an alliance to become a hurdle in BJP’s route to Lok Sabha. In UP, which sends 80 MPs to the lower house of Parliament, SP, BSP and RLD joined hands. The SP would contest on 37 seats, BSP on 38 while RLD got three. They have not fielded candidates from Amethi and Raibareli where from Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are contesting respectively.

Meanwhile, SP president today targeted BJP for the remarks that as long as the party exists the borders of the country are secure. Yadav said that the party believes as long as there are brave soldiers guarding the borders, the country is secure. Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that government come and go but soldiers keep standing at the borders to protect the country.

Akhilesh Yadav, SP President: They say, as long as there is BJP govt, our borders are secure. We the people of Samajwadi Party believe that as long as there are brave soldiers at our borders, the borders are secure. Govts come&go but the jawans stay at the border,protecting India pic.twitter.com/vZAOKQIvFw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2019

