Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said Pakistan can neither fight a war against India nor it has the capability to eliminate terror from its soil. Singh offered help to Pakistan if it needs to eliminate terror in the country. He warned Pakistan for doing any misadventure.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that Pakistan cannot have such capacity to fight a full-fledged war with India. Speaking in Lok Sabha, he alleged that Pakistan is fighting a proxy war. He paid tributes to soldiers who laid their lives for the sacrifice of the nation on the 20th anniversary of Kargil conflict. He said that the bravery and sacrifice of soldiers cannot be forgotten.

Singh also offered help to Pakistan for eliminating terror after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during his maiden visit to the US revealed that the country housed more than 30,000 to 40,000 terrorists. He also said India is far more prepared to deal with any situation if the war breaks out between two countries. Defence Minister maintained that since 1999 India has strengthened its intelligence-gathering capabilities to counter any untoward incident.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday warned Pakistan for any misadventure. Rawat said any misdoing will get a bloodier nose next time. He also alleged Pakistan for radicalising Kashmiri youth through various means. He said that Pakistan has been continuing with its efforts to radicalise Kashmiri youth.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and others paid tributes to soldiers who fought in Kargil conflict in 1999.

In 1999, the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Forces fought the war against Pakistan for over 60 days in Kargil and successfully regained control on crucial heights including Tiger Hill. The Indian soldiers had shown bravery, courage, and grit to control the mighty Tiger Hill which was captured by Pakistan.

