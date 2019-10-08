Rajnath Singh is all set to receive the Ist Rafale jet in France today. The Union Minister will also perform Shastra Puja at the airbase. Singh said excited as aircraft coming to India.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday will receive the first Rafale jets order and thus the aircraft will be officially inducted into Indian Air Force. As the day coincides with several important occasions including IAF foundation day and Dussehra. The Union Minister has applauded the services of IAF personnel and their families. Singh tweeted: Greetings to all @IAF_MCC personnel and their families on the 87th IAF Day. The IAF is the shining example of exemplary courage, fortitude, determination and impeccable service to our nation. These men and women in Blue have the ability to touch the sky with grit and glory.

Later in the day, Singh will perform Shastra Puja at the airbase on the occasion of Dussehra. Meanwhile, the arrangements for celebrating the Indian festival have also been made for a traditional puja. The Union Minister will also take a sortie in a two-seater trainer version of the aircraft with a French pilot in the country.

The most awaited deal, which was signed in 2016, at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore, the first batch of 4 Rafale jets will land the Indian airbase in May 2020. Reports said by 2022, all the 36 aircraft will arrive in India.

Rafale is termed as the best carrier to carry out combat aviation missions. The aircraft is capable to achieve air superiority, anti-ship strikes, and others. The ceremony which will be held in Merignac will also be attended by French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly along with top military brass of France as well as officials of Dassault Aviation, the makers of Rafale, will also be present at the ceremony.

Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to France, is also scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron. He is also scheduled to address CEOs of French defense industry enterprises on Wednesday.

