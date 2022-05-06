Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the 1971 war is the best example of a whole-of-government approach to national security, not only for the military services

During his talk at the PC Lal Memorial Lecture in New Delhi, Defence Minister said “The 1971 war is the clearest illustration of the whole-of-government strategy not only for the military forces but also for national security.”

He further stated that the continuous process of Armed Forces integration aims to improve not just our joint capacity but also our efficiency.

According to Singh, “More expensive weapon systems are not always necessary. In battles, it is the use of weapon systems that provides us an advantage.” The PC Lal Memorial Lecture was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari