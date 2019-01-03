Jammu and Kashmir elections: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, January 3, in Parliament during a debate said elections in Jannu and Kashmir it was likely to held along with Lok Sabha 2019 polls, if the Election Commission of India agreed, said media reports.

He further said the Central government would provide the required security forces in the state to hold elections

Jammu and Kashmir elections: While the Indian-occupied Kashmir remained on edge following December 28 incident when a group of masked youth tired to unfurl an IS flag in Jama Masjid, Srinagar, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, January 3, said polls in Jannu and Kashmir will likely be held along with Lok Sabha 2019 polls, if the Election Commission of India agreed, said media reports.

He further said the Central government would provide the required security forces in the state to hold elections. The statement was made in the Parliament during the debate on the resolution on the imposition of President’s rule in the Valley. He also laid emphasis on Centre’s unwillingness to hold talks with the separatist groups in Kashmir.

In Rajya Sabha, he reminded the leaders that it was the Central government that went to hold talks with the separatist groups in 2016, but the move turned out to be futile as they had “shut” their doors. He further claimed that it is because of such circumstances that there is no success in the Valley.

Meanwhile, President’s rule was imposed in the Valley on December 20 after receiving a report from Governor Satya Pal Malik, who in the report was “satisfied” with the President’s rule in the state. It was signed by President Ram Nth Kovind.

The state witnessed political upheaval after the Mehbooba Mufti-led BJP colation government collapsed. Following which the state was under governor’s rule for 6 months.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More