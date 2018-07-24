The following remark by Rajnath Singh came in respect of the criticism and allegations that were levelled by the Opposition against the Modi government. The BJP-led government has been facing criticism over the sudden rise in lynching cases in India.

The following remark by Rajnath Singh came in respect of the criticism and allegations that were levelled by the Opposition against the Modi government

The Centre will pass a law on mob lynching, if needed, said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh while he was speaking at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The following remark by Rajnath Singh came in respect of the criticism and allegations that were levelled by the Opposition against the Modi government. The BJP-led government has been facing criticism over the sudden rise in lynching cases in India. The statement by Rajnath Singh was made just a few hours after a 28-year-old Muslim man was lynched by the mob on suspicion of being a cow smuggler.

UPDATING…

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More