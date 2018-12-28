Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the government is all set to conduct the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Rajnath Singh said that the Home Ministry will offer requisite security to conduct free and fair assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the Elections Commission of India announces to hold the assembly elections in the state.

The Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the government is all set to conduct the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. While speaking in Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh claimed that if the Election Commission of India would decide to hold elections, the Home Ministry would offer requisite security to conduct free and fair assembly elections.

During the proceedings of the house, Rajnath Singh scrapped the claims of some opposition fronts that the saffron party has been propping up a regional party to form the government in the state.

National Conference leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu Kashmir Farooq Abdullah interjected him saying, “The PDP approached our party and we agreed to provide them support along with the Congress. But the irony was that the fax and phone of the Governor were not working.”

Rajnath Singh added that the government’s intentions should never be doubted on Jammu and Kashmir. If the BJP had to form the government, then the party leaders could have done it within six months of the Governor’s Rule.

Singh said that the government is totally committed to follow the democratic process and the then Governor NN Vohra had submitted a report in June after speaking to leaders of all major parties of the state and none of them had expressed the intention to form the government in the Jammu and Kashmir.

