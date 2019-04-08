Rajnath Singh says govt has no option but to abolish Article 370: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that his government will have no option but to abolish Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, if people who had led the state as CMs talk of a separate prime minister for Kashmir. BJP has promised in the party manifesto to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that provides autonomous status to the state.

Rajnath Singh says govt has no option but to abolish Article 370: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday defended BJP’s promise in the party manifesto to abrogate Article 370 in J&K, saying if a long-time CM of the state talks of a separate prime minister for Kashmir, then his government will have no option but to abolish it.

Singh’s remarks at Suchetgarh in J&K came hours after BJP released a 45-page party manifesto in New Delhi, emphasising on a 75-point agenda that it wants to implement, including abrogation of Article 370.

The home minister was reacting to National Conference vice president and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah’s statement at a rally last week that the party would restore the post of Wazir-e-Azam (prime minister) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Suchetgarh, Jammu and Kashmir: People who lead J&K as CM for a really long time, they say, there should be a separate PM for the state. If someone talks of a separate PM for J&K, then we'll have no option but to abolish Article 370 & 35A.

Reacting to the BJP manifesto on Monday, three-time J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah said that the revocation of Article 370 would pave the way for Kashmir’s freedom. Addressing a rally in Srinagar, the NC president asserted that no one would hold the tri-colour in Kashmir if Article 370 is scrapped.

Expressing a similar sentiment, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that the state is already sitting on a bed of explosive and the talk of abrogating article 370 and annulling Article 35A would only detonate the explosives. She said that if that happens, not just Kashmir but the entire nation would burn.

Article 370 of the Indian constitution gives autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 35A of the Constitution empowers the Jammu and Kashmir state’s legislature to define permanent resident of the state and provides special rights and privileges to them that are excluded for non-permanent residents.

