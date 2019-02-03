Rajnath Singh at the launch of Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat said it was for the first time that a political party was taking suggestions from the public for its manifesto. The minister ended saying that the Narendra Modi-led government has always tried to fulfil its people's expectations

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched its national campaign under the banner Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat in the national capital on Sunday. The campaign was launched by BJP President Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at Delhi’s Chanakyapuri The program commenced with party President Amit Shah’s inaugural address to the gathering followed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s speech. Singh began his speech by saying that such an initiative has never been taken by any political party for its Sankalp Patra (manifesto). He went on saying that it’s BJP that has decided to engage with people before it finalizes its manifesto. The Union minister emphasized that people participation is the foundation of a democracy.

The 67-year-old leader said that people vote for those who work for them and hence Prime Minister Narendra Modi has oathed to meet people’s expectations, the reason why such a massive campaign was organized. He added that it was BJP’s responsibility to take care of people’s need and simultaneously respecting their opinions in order to know what’s in their heart. On national security, Singh said that the government has been alert when it comes to the security of the country and terror-related activities have been under control ever since the BJP took to power.

The Minister added that BJP’s Bharat ke Mann Ki Baat aims to reach 10 crore households over the next month to know what is in a common man’s heart. While mentioning the income benefits to farmers, Singh said that allocation of Rs. 6000 per year has been granted to farmers along with a good minimum support price (MSP). Calling 10% quota for economically weak from the general category a historic decision, Singh said that BJP has always worked to benefit its people.

Taking a jibe at anti-national forces, the former BJP President condemned Naxalites and said that the security forces have smothered Naxalites and that the party was aiming to be Sudarshan Chakra for anti-India forces. Talking about his government’s people-welfare scheme, the Union Minister said that BJP has done exceptionally well in the education and health sector. He quoted health scheme Ayushman Bharat and said that his party has successfully managed to give people world’s largest health cover. He concluded by saying that Narendra Modi-led government has always tried to fulfil its people’s expectations.

