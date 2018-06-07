Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, June 7, addressed a presser in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. During the presser, Mr Singh said that Centre will do every effort to bring the peace in state. Union Minister also targeted separatists saying BJP-PDP government will not them ruin the future of the youth in Kashmir.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, June 7, said that BJP government will do every effort to bring peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Singh said no matter how many obstacles are there on the way to bring peace Centre will continue the efforts to make peace in valley. Thumping the back of security forces, Home Minister added that our security forces had been working hard to eliminate terrorists and anti-national elements. Home Minister launched an attack on separatist saying they can play any kind of politics, we are ready to deal with them.

But they should not play with the future of Kashmiri children, who are assets of India. Keeping a better future for Kashmiri children in mind, the government has taken back cases of first time stone pelters. Union Minister questioned separatist for providing giving best education to their own children and handing out stones to children of others? What is this?

They(Separatists) can play any kind of politics, but they should not play with future of children, these children not only children of Kashmir but also of India, they are an asset.Keeping this in mind we took back cases of first time stone pelters: HM Rajnath Singh in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/KhOBpkqQuG — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018

Further Mr. Singh added that he feels that there is a lot of talent in Kashmiri youth and IAS, IIM results are proof of that. The youth is being misguided by certain organisations, but government will not tolerate that.

We are open to talks with all, you don't need to be like minded to talk but you do need to be right minded: HM Rajnath Singh in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/4dVr58wxxZ — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018

Earlier, during an event, Rajnath Singh had said that BJP-PDP will not let the separatist scrape the future of the youth. Hence the government will take back the cases against first time stone pelters. He had added that state government is trying to improve the sports infrastructure and trying to boost the sports culture in the region.

Mr Singh had requested the young minds of Jammu and Kashmir to take advantage of new opportunities and contribute towards betterment of the country. Wooing the youth of Kashmir Rajnath Singh said you people are capable and talented enough to miracle in sports and education.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More