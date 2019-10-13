Rajnath Singh has said with Rafale, forces could have eliminated Pakistan terror camps from within India. Rajnath was addressing BJP workers at a rally in Haryana.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday slammed Congress for writing Om on Rafale jet and tied Raksha Bandhan to the fighter jet. He said the statements made by Congress only strengthening Pakistan. Addressing a huge gathering in Haryana’s Karnal, Singh said if India had Rafale aircraft earlier then forces not have gone to Pakistan for Balakot airstrike. He said the forces could have eliminated terror camps in Pakistan while sitting in India.

Last week, Union Minister was in France for the final handover of the first Rafale where he performed Shastra puja on the eve of Dussehra. Congress had accused Singh of saffronising the Rafale handover. Congress had also said it was the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh who decides on the Rafale and set the deal.

The puja of the rafale had come under severe criticism on social media as users mocked Rajnath Singh with several hashtags. Rajnath also kicks off the election campaign in poll-bound Haryana where the elections are slated on October 21.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in Haryana's Karnal: If we had Rafale fighter aircraft with us, then I think we need not have gone to Pakistan for Balakot airstrike. We could have eliminated terror camps there, even while sitting in India. pic.twitter.com/hfRwuyL8UT — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019

Earlier in the day, BJP on Sunday released its manifesto for the Haryana Assembly elections 2019. The manifesto promised measures to double the farmers’ income by 2022. in the state. The manifesto named ‘Mhare sapno ka Haryana’ was released by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Other leaders including national working president JP Nadda and other BJP leaders also attended the event.

#WATCH Defence Min: I wrote 'Om' on fighter plane (Rafale), & tied a 'raksha bandhan' to it. Congress leaders started a controversy here…They should've welcomed that Rafale is coming here. Instead,they started criticising. Statements by Congress leaders only strengthen Pakistan pic.twitter.com/5q0IU4SkmX — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019

Besides promising for providing self-defense training to women in all the 22 districts of the state, the BJP promised to invest Rs 5,000 crore in order to help enhance skills of 25 lakh youths of the state.

Congress is also likely to release its manifesto in the coming days. Meanwhile, the party is witnessing infighting as the former state unit chief Ashok Tanwar resigned from the party after he accused former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for selling tickets for the candidates in the assembly elections.

