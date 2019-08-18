Rajnath Singh slams Pakistan on Kashmir, says If talks happen with Islamabad, it will be on PoK: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hit out at Pakistan over Kashmir issue. He said that if any with Islamabad would happen, it would be on PoK.

Rajnath Singh slams Pakistan on Kashmir, says If talks happen with Islamabad, it will be on PoK: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that if bilateral talks were to be held between India and Pakistan then it would only be on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. While addressing a rally in Kalka, Haryana, the BJP stalwart echoed India’s stand on the Kashmir issue, asserting that India would not hold any talks with Islamabad until the country stops supporting terror organisations. He also tweeted regarding the same on his Twitter handle.

Alluding to Pakistan’s decision to move United Nations Security Council after India decided to abrogate Article 370, 35A, Singh said that Islamabad had baffled after India’s decision to scrap special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and been knocking doors of different countries to get their support.

धारा 370 और 35A हटने से हमारा एक पड़ोसी बौखला गया है और दुनिया के तमाम देशों का दरवाजा खटखटा रहा है। कुछ लोग यह मानते और कहते है कि पाकिस्तान से बात होनी चाहिए मगर जब तक पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद को समर्थन देना बंद नहीं करता कोई बात नहीं होगी।अगर पाकिस्तान से बात भी होगी तो POK पर होगी। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 18, 2019

slamming statement has come days after he hinted at the possibility that India could take a U-turn from its no first use policy for nuclear weapons. Pakistan has been slamming India ever since it scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

It recently moved the UNSC alleging India took a unilateral decision, the decision being supported by India. Earlier on Friday, the UNSC held closed-door consultations on the Kashmir issue without granting Islamabad a formal and open meeting.

