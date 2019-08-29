Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked Pakistan why it continued to cry foul over Kashmir despite knowing it never belonged to them. He said India was willing to talk to Pakistan only when it stopped sponsoring terrorism.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asked Pakistan why it kept crying foul over Kashmir even it never belonged to them. He said he respected Pakistan’s existence but the country had no locus standi on Kashmir. The statement has come in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

He said India won’t be initiating talks with Pakistan as the latter was continuously making efforts to destabilise India using terror.

Singh added that India wanted to have cordial relations with Pakistan but it should first stop exporting terror to India. He said the country should focus on human rights violations in the Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) region. He and other BJP leaders have often echoed that the only issue remaining to be discussed between India and Pakistan was Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Centre on August 5 revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 following which there has been complete communication blackout in the state. The state administration, though on a frequent basis is easing restrictions. Today, mobile internet services were restored in Jammu’s several districts while for Kashmir it’s only the landline connectivity that’s functional.

Pakistan has been attempting to provoke India since the abrogation of Article 370. First, it took the Kashmir issue at United Nations Security Council where it failed to convince the other 14 countries excluding China to officially condemn India’s move.

Now, it has said it will move the International Court of Justice against India, though no such move has been taken so far. Pakistan minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday threatened full-blown war with India likely in the month of October.

