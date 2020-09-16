Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will give a statement in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday over the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will give a statement in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday over the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).



A day earlier, he gave the statement in Lok Sabha over the same subject. The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the issue. Congress also walked out from Lok Sabha over the matter.



In his statement, Singh said India has conveyed to China that its attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was unacceptable and noted that the Chinese actions reflect a “disregard” of various bilateral agreements between the two countries.



Also read: NSA Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet after Pakistan uses ‘fictitious map’

Also read: Lok Sabha passes bill to amend Essential Commodities Act

“Since April, we had noticed a buildup of troops and armaments by the Chinese side in the border areas adjacent to Eastern Ladakh. In early May, the Chinese side had taken action to hinder the normal, traditional patrolling pattern of our troops in the Galwan Valley area, which resulted in a face-off,” Singh said in Lok Sabha in his statement on the situation on eastern border in Ladakh.



He said that the Chinese side has mobilised a large number of troops and armaments along the LAC and asserted that Indian armed forces have made adequate counter deployments in response to China’s actions.



“As of now, the Chinese side has mobilized a large number of troops and armaments along the LAC as well as in the depth areas. There are several friction areas in Eastern Ladakh including Gogra, Kongka La and North and South Banks of the Pangong Lake. In response to China’s actions, our armed forces have also made adequate counter deployments in these areas so that India’s security interests remain fully protected,” Singh said.



The two countries have been engaged in a standoff since April-May and China has refused to vacate locations in the Finger area and other friction points in the Eastern Ladakh area.



Multiple rounds of talks have also failed to yield any significant result in defusing the tensions and now the Indian side has prepared itself for long-term deployment in the high mountainous region. (ANI)

Also read: 1993, 1996 agreements entail China, India to keep forces along LAC to minimum level: Rajnath Singh