Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a seven-story structure for the domestic fifth-generation fighter aircraft programme in Bengaluru on Thursday. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) completed the seven-story structure in Bengaluru in record time, employing In-House Developed Hybrid Technology. It will be used as R&D facilities for the indigenous development of fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) Flight Control System (FCS) Complex is a seven-story structure with a plinth area of 1.3 lakh square feet.

The DRDO has completed the building of a multi-story (G+6) infrastructure for the Flight Control System at ADE Bengaluru using in-house developed Hybrid technology that includes conventional, pre-engineered, and precast methodologies.

“The building would be used for the development of Avionics for Fighter Aircrafts and Flight Control System (FCS) for AMCA being undertaken by Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) Bengaluru. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to be given a presentation on the project inside the building itself,” said the DRDO officials.

He mentioned that in order to support the R&D activities of developing Avionics for Fighter Aircrafts and Flight Control System (FCS) for Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) being undertaken by Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) Bengaluru, it was decided to provide the necessary state-of-the-art infrastructure in the shortest time frame of only 45 days.

The project’s foundation stone was placed on November 22, 2021, and building began on February 1, 2022. “It is a unique record of completing a permanent building of seven stories with Hybrid construction technology that too in ready to move condition for the first time ever in the history of the construction industry in the country,” the Official added.

The structural frame’s column and beam elements are created using steel plates in Hybrid Construction Technology, and the columns are hollow steel tube sections. These columns are hollow cross-sections of concrete-filled steel.

The slabs are partially precast, and all of the structural parts are put together on-site. Concreting is done concurrently to make the structure monolithically cast, removing any dry joints as in precast construction.

In the case of concrete-filled hollow sections, the steel offers a permanent structure to the concrete core, significantly reducing time and labour as compared to traditional construction.

The structure also includes a VRF air-conditioning system, an electrical system, and fire protection in accordance with the National Building Code.

All structural design requirements as per applicable IS Regulations and codes have been followed. The design assessment and technical help were given by teams from IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee.