India had said that a technical malfunction during routine maintenance was the reason behind the accidental firing of the missile. The Indian Defence Ministry released a statement and said that it has ordered a court of enquiry into the incident.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Lok Sabha today over the “inadvertent” firing of an Indian projectile that landed into Pakistani territory last week. India had said that a technical malfunction during routine maintenance was the reason behind the accidental firing of the missile. Pakistan Army had said that an Indian projectile had entered the Pakistani airspace and caused some damage to surrounding areas after it fell near a place called Mian Channu in their territory.

The Indian Defence Ministry released a statement and said that it has ordered a court of enquiry into the incident. The statement added that it was a matter of relief that no casualties were caused by the accidental firing. “On 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry,” said the Defence Ministry in the statement. “It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident,” it added.

Pakistan sought a joint probe into the matter which India has reportedly rejected.