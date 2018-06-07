In order to review ceasefire situation ahead of Eid and Amarnath Yatra to commence on June 28, 2018, Union Minister Rajnath Singh is set to go on a 2-day Jammu and Kashmir visit today. Reports say that, Singh might also join the Iftar party at the official residence of Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti along with other senior officials of various state and Central departments.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is going on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir today, June 7, 2018 in order to review the decision to stop counter-insurgency operations with militants ahead of the annual Amarnath yatra. The Minister will be visiting some selected areas of Srinagar, Kupwara and Jammu.

According to reports, the Home Minister will be meeting Governor NN Vohra, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and senior officials of various state and Central departments to discuss if the suspension against the military operations would continue even after the Eid festival. The discussions are said to take place at the official residence of Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti.

During the visit, Singh will also be reviewing the security arrangements of the annual Amarnath yatra which is set to begin on June 28. During Ramadan, the Ceasefire have As per reports, the state government wants the Ramadan ceasefire to be continued even beyond the festival of Eid.

ALSO READ: Sharmistha Mukherjee says even RSS won’t believe that her father is going to endorse their views

Leaving for Srinagar on a two day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Looking forward to interact with the youth, people living in border areas and other sections of the society during my visit. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 7, 2018

Sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs said that before the visit, Rajnath deliberated with the top officials of the Intelligence Department, including Special Representative Deeswar Sharma, appointed for the talks. Sharma has said that attempts to include the common men in the mainstream during the military action against the terrorists in the valley have not been completely successful.

This is the reason that the Ministry of Home Affairs has prepared a new plan for the youth, which is for creating employment opportunities to attract youth towards contribution to the prosperity of the state and not towards terrorism. The central government is trying to review its Kashmir policy to maintain peace in the valley.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi says Make in India is a failure, everything is Made in China

There will also be discussions on the border situation with Pakistan on the second day of the Home Ministers’s visit as incidents of ceasefire violations in recent times have spurred despite DGMOs accord to totally maintain 2003 ceasefire agreement . Due to groundless cross-border firing by Pakistani militants, people living on the border areas have lost their lives in the recent days.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App