Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will speak at the Naval Commanders’ Conference, a forum for today’s military-strategic discussions on vital maritime issues.

This Conference provides an institutionalized forum for Naval Commanders to debate key maritime issues at a military-strategic level as well as communicate with senior government officials. The Chiefs of the Indian Army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, and the Indian Air Force, Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, will also meet with the Naval Commanders to discuss the convergence of the three Services in terms of a common operational environment, as well as ways to improve Tri-Service synergy and readiness.

Chief of Naval Staff and other naval commanders will assess the Indian Navy’s significant operational, materiel, logistics, human resource development, training, and administrative actions for the last six months, as well as discuss future plans for important activities and initiatives.

The conference will also discuss the dynamics of the geostrategic situation in the context of regional security scenarios, as well as difficulties posed by the current Russia-Ukraine war.

Indian Navy is committed to being a combat-ready, credible, and cohesive force with a forward-looking attitude, and it is continuing to diligently carry out its mission. In line with India’s rising maritime interests, the Navy’s operational tasking has grown significantly over the years.

Indian Navy’s reputation as a “Preferred Security Partner” has risen in tandem in recent years. As part of the government’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in Region) agenda, Indian naval ships have launched various COVID-related outreach operations to offer food and medical aid to IOR littoral nations and beyond in 2020-21.