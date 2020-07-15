Rajnath Singh will go to Ladakh on July 17 for safety evaluation at a time of navy tensions. He will be accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister, will go to Ladakh on July 17 for safety evaluation at a time of navy tensions. He will also visit forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir on July 18, two officers mentioned.

He will be accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. Senior Defence officials including the Northern Army Commander will also accompany Mr. Singh.

To avoid two-front conflict and to discourage Pakistan from fishing in troubled waters, the military is keeping a rigorous vigil on the western front.

Also read: We have proof horse-trading was being done in Jaipur: Ashok Gehlot

Also read: Dil Bechara song Taare Ginn: Kizie, Manny’s mellow romance touches fan’s hearts

Singh was expected to go to Ladakh in early July however his tour was postponed. This will be Defence Minister’s first visit to Ladakh since the conflict with China began.

He will interact with soldiers posted in the hostile border area. He will also meet soldiers who were injured in the attack by China’s PLA on June 15 in Galwan Valley.

Mr. Singh will probably visit Atal Tunnel, earlier known as Rohtang Tunnel, named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Being built under the Rohtang Pass, it is a highway tunnel on the Leh-Manali Highway in the eastern Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas.

At 8.8 km length, the tunnel will be one of the longest road tunnels in India. It is anticipated to reduce the distance between Manali and Keylong by about 46 kilometers.

The Manali-Leh highway is used for the transportation of essential material to the soldiers deployed in the border areas of Ladakh.

On July 3, PM Narendra Modi made an unanticipated visit to the Ladakh. He sent a powerful indication to China about India’s resolution to protect its borders by stating that the time of imperialism is over.

Also read: My loyalty is to the Congress ideology, not to any individual or family: Sanjay Jha

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App