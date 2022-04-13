During the 2+2 talks between India-US, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Tuesday

During the 2+2 talks between India-US, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Tuesday for a visit to the headquarters of the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM)

Rajnath Singh will travel to Hawaii on Wednesday (local time) to see USINDOPACOM headquarters, the Pacific Fleet, and training facilities before returning to India. During his brief visit to Hawaii, Obama is also expected to lay a wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific and visit the headquarters of the US Army Pacific and Pacific Air Forces.

Singh landed in Washington, DC on Sunday as part of a five-day visit to the United States, which includes the 2+2 ministerial conversation between India and the United States on April 11.

The USINDOPACOM and the Indian military are involved in a variety of military exercises, training events, and exchanges.