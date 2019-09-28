Rajnath Singh warned the possibility of 26/11 like terror attack in coastal areas. He assured that maritime security is fully prepared to avert any such attack in the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has warned about a terrorist attack along the coastal area. While speaking at Kalvari-class Submarine INS Khanderi, Rajnath said there is a possibility of an attack which will be carried out by the neighbouring country’s terrorists on coastline area. He said India is fully prepared to deal with the infiltrators.

Without naming Pakistan, Singh alleged terrorists wanted to carry out an attack like 26/11 but the maritime security is strong enough to avert any attack. While talking to ANI, Rajnath Singh said : Kuch aisi taqatein hain jinki hasraten napak hain. Ve sazish rach rahe hain ki samandar ke raste Mumbai ke 26/11 jaisa ek aur speculated attack Bharat ke is coastal area mein kar saken. Lekin unke irade kisi bhi surat mein kamyab nahi honge.

Last month, a high alert was sounded by the Indian Coast Guard for Mumbai. The decision was taken by the coastal security ahead of Independence Day. The regional commander had written to Mumbai Police regarding the terror attack after receiving serious intelligence.

Indian Express had quoted an official of Indian Coast Guard by saying that security around the Mumbai’s eastern and western coasts was intensified after possible terror attack inputs were received by the police.

In 2008, a series of terrorist attacks took place around 12 different locations in Mumbai. The attacks which lasted for about four days claimed the lives of more than 174 civilians. All the 9 terrorists which had come from Pakistan through the coastline were also killed. Reports said 8 of the attacks had occurred in Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai Chabad House, The Oberoi Trident, and others. Later, Ajmal Kasab, the mastermind and sole surviving attacker behind the attacks was arrested. Kasab and other attackers were the members of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

