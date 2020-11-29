Rajnikanth has called a meeting of the district bearers from the party Rajini Makkal Mandram tomorrow i.e., November 30. This action hints at the possibility of Rajinikanth entering politics in his home region.

Right before the Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu, an interesting development has taken place, with the likelihood of Rajinikanth actively entering politics. The South Indian cinema star decided to call a meeting of the district bearers from the party Rajini Makkal Mandram tomorrow i.e., November 30. This action hints at the possibility of Rajinikanth entering politics in his home region.

Fans of Rajinikanth had long-awaited whether he would join politics and this decision of his just before the Assembly Elections indicates that he might do so quite soon. The meeting between Rajinikanth and Rajini Makkal Mandram’s district bearers will be held tomorrow at the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam. It can be assumed that Rajinikanth intends to announce his participation in politics.

AVK Raja, the Chennai Central constituency RMM secretary said that they got a call from their head office, all the RMM secretaries have been instructed to assemble at Raghavendra Mandapam on Monday morning. He added that there definitely was a political vacuum in the state of Tamil Nadu and that they were hoping for a piece of good news on Monday morning.

Rajini Makkal Mandram or the RMM has asked the Kodambakkam police to permit a gathering of about 50 people at the wedding hall. Other than politics, Rajnikanth is also scheduled to resume the shooting of ‘Annathe’, his upcoming film. The shoot of the film was stopped earlier in April due to Coronavirus.

