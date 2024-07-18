Rajouri Incident: Army Opens Fire After Detecting Suspicious Movement Near LOC

The Indian Army troops opened fire on Thursday after suspicious movement near the Line of Control in the Sunder bani area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, Two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. Initial treatment was administered at the government hospital in Doda and now they are being airlifted to the Army hospital through an Army chopper.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ramban-Doda Range, Shridhar Patil, reached the encounter site at Kashtigarh in Doda.

“A search operation is underway. I cannot share much information as our operation is in progress and we will soon be successful,” DIG Shridhar Patil told reporters.

The encounter comes days after four army soldiers, including an officer, laid down their lives while battling terrorists in the Doda encounter on Tuesday.

On July 15, based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and JK Police was in progress in an area North of Doda. According to the White Knight Corps, contact with terrorists was established at about 9 pm during which a heavy firefight ensued. 4 soldiers, including an officer, were killed in action. The soldiers killed in action have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay.

On July 16, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Northern Army Commander, laid a wreath to pay homage to the Bravehearts Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra & Sepoy Ajay Kumar Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty to ensure peace in the region, while undertaking a counter-terrorist operation in Doda.

In the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack at the army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)