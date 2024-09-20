Rajratna Ambedkar Alleges BJP Pressure to Protest Against Rahul Gandhi’s Reservation Remarks

Rajratna Ambedkar, has claimed that the BJP approached him to protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on reservations

BR Ambedkar’s great-grandson, Rajratna Ambedkar, has claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) approached him to protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks on reservations during his visit to the United States. In a video circulating on social media, Rajratna stated that he faced pressure from BJP workers for two days but refused to give in to their demands.

“The country’s biggest party approached me to protest, hold dharnas against Rahul Gandhi’s statements. I was pressured for two days, but I have not held any protest, nor am I going to do it. I run my movement on society’s money, so only society can give me an order to do something. BJP cannot order me to do anything, and neither will I hold any protest on their order,” said Rajratna in the video, which was posted on his Instagram account.

Rajratna Ambedkar Defends Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks on Reservation

In the same video, Rajratna Ambedkar defended Rahul Gandhi’s statements, arguing that those who genuinely follow Ambedkar’s ideology would agree with Gandhi’s position. He explained that the demand for reservation is rooted in the need to address social discrimination and that it is premature to consider scrapping the system.

“Whoever is a proper Ambedkarite—will they have any issue with Rahul Gandhi’s statement? In fact, this is what we stand for. Reservation should be there until there is social discrimination. We also want to leave the reservation. We want to get out of the list. But is it the time to get out? This is what Rahul Gandhi has said,” Rajratna noted, showing his support for Gandhi’s stance.

Clarifying his position, Rajratna added that his support for Gandhi on this issue doesn’t mean he aligns with Congress. “I’m not Rahul Gandhi’s supporter, nor am I a Congress supporter. But on this topic, why should we oppose Rahul Gandhi? For me, Congress and the BJP are the same. But we should understand what grounds one should hold an agitation on,” he said.

Congress Spokesperson Highlights Rajratna Ambedkar’s Stand

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate shared the video on social media platform X, commending Rajratna Ambedkar for resisting BJP’s alleged pressure and supporting Rahul Gandhi’s views on reservation.

“He is Babasaheb’s great-grandson – Dr. Rajratna Ambedkar. Clearly telling how BJP pressured them to spread confusion against reservation @RahulGandhi. But being a true Ambedkarite, he did not find anything wrong in Rahul ji’s statement. Rahul ji will end the 50% reservation limit,” Shrinate wrote in Hindi.

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say About Reservation?

During his visit to the United States, Rahul Gandhi sparked controversy by addressing the issue of India’s reservation system. He suggested that the country could consider moving beyond the reservation system only when it becomes a “fair place” with equal opportunities for all sections of society.

“The elephant in the room is that 90 per cent of India—OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis—don’t play the game,” Gandhi remarked, referring to the marginalization of these communities in many sectors of society.

BJP’s Response to Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks

Rahul Gandhi’s comments drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders, with some accusing him of making “anti-national” remarks on foreign soil. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the prominent leaders who condemned Gandhi’s stance, claiming he was supporting forces “conspiring to divide India.”

BJP leaders, along with members of the Sikh community, even staged protests outside Gandhi’s residence in Delhi, accusing him of making “anti-Sikh” remarks during his US visit.

Rahul Gandhi’s Clarification on Reservation

In response to the backlash, Rahul Gandhi clarified his position, affirming his support for the reservation system. He also pledged to expand reservation beyond the existing 50 percent limit if Congress were to return to power.

“Yesterday, someone misrepresented my statement that I am against reservation. But let me make it clear – I am not against reservation. We will take reservation beyond the limit of 50 percent,” Gandhi said, addressing the concerns raised by his political opponents.