In a great move, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu has asked MPs to not use colonial phrases like 'His Excellency' and 'I beg to lay on the table of the House papers listed under my name' as they embarrass him. The Vice President is setting a precedent in Rajya Sabha since becoming the chairman by asking MPs to show up on time and be more disciplined.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu is setting a precedent by getting rid of colonial phrases used in Rajya Sabha. During a session in the Upper House, Mr Naidu asked Janata Dal-United (JDU) member Harvansh Narayan Singh to not address him as ‘His Excellency’ as it made him feel embarrassed “I often find it embarrassing when the members and even others call the Vice President His Excellency… there is no need to use such phrases in future,” Naidu said.

This is not the first time when Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has raised his voice against the usage of archaic phrases. During the Winter Session of Parliament, he had asked a MP to not use the phrase “I beg to lay on the table of the House papers listed under my name” and asked him to simply use “I rise to lay the papers or simply, I lay the papers on the table of the House.”

Meanwhile, Opposition decided to boycott the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday and alleged that chairman Venkaiah Naidu was not allowing them to speak on issues related to the governance. “The manner in which the Rajya Sabha is being run, the Opposition’s voice is being completely muzzled, they are silencing the people’s voice. What’s the use then of having a Parliament,”SP’s Naresh Agarwal told media later.

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had alleged that the Centre was trying to intimidate Opposition leaders by using Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) against them.