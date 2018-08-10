The first list of Rajya Sabha members who were not present in the House on Thursday during Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson election is out now. According to the first list, a total of 16 MPs were not present in the House while 2 abstained from voting. NDA candidate Harivnash Narayan Singh was elected the new Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha who defeated Opposition's Hariprasad.

First list of members who were absent during the voting for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election | Photo for pictorial representation

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Harivnash Narayan Singh on Thursday was elected as new Rajya Sabha Deputy chairman after he won the election by 125 votes, defeating Opposition’s candidate Hariprasad who only got 105 votes. Speaking on Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election, veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said that sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. During the voting process, Rajya Sabha did not witness full-strength as several MPs were absent from the House and a number of MPs abstained from voting. According to a list, around 16 Rajya Sabha members were absent on Thursday.

Among those who were not present in Rajya Sabha today include Congress party’s Viplove Thakur, Dr T Subarami Reddy, Shrimati Ranee Narah, Samajwadi Party’s Beni Prasad Verma, Dr Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, Trinamool Congress’ Dr Kanwar Deep Singh, Manas Ranjan Bhuna, DMK’s Kanimozhi, RS Bharathi, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, Naraian Das Gupta, Sushil Kumar Gupta, PDP’s Nazir Ahmed Laway, Mohammad Fayaz and NPF’s KG Kenye.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about the newly elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh

Two members of the YSRC party V Vijyasai Reddy and Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy abstained from the voting. Speaking on why it decided to support NDA’s candidate, BJD said that it supported Janata Dal (United) Harivansh Narayan Singh due to the same ideology which both JDU and BJD has. However, BJD also said that it would have preferred a consensus on electing Rajya Sabha deputy chairman rather than voting.

Moreover, the result could have been different if BJD and TRS would have supported opposition’s candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman. Speaking in the context of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson election, AAP’s Sanjay Singh who walked out during the voting said that Congress was the biggest obstacle for opposition’s unity.

Also Read: AAP’s Sanjay Singh says Congress is the biggest obstacle to Opposition’s unity

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More