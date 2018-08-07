There is no rift between the SAD and BJP, said Sukhbir Badal's party man on Tuesday, amid reports that Shiv Sena and SAD are unhappy with the BJP over its decision to back JDU leader Harivansh Singh for the post of Rajya Sabha Chairman. The election to the post of Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha will be held on August 9.

The election to the post of Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha will be held on August 9, according to an announcement made by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaih Naidu. The nomination papers will have to be filed before noon on August 9, Vice President informed the House. The post of the Deputy Chairman has been lying vacant since June this year following the retirement of PJ Kurien, who was elected to the Upper House of Parliament on a Congress ticket from Kerala. He was later elected the Deputy Chairman during the UPA government’s tenure. The BJP-led NDA government does not enjoy a majority in the House and would need the support of several regional parties to push for the election of its candidate.

With less than a year left for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the election to the post of Rajya Sabha Chairman has triggered a debate across the political spectrum, with two National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies – Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – are unhappy with the BJP over its decision to back

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s man Harivansh Singh, who is a member of the Upper house since 2014, for the Rajya Sabha no. 2 post. Any side needs 123 MPs to push their candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar asked TRS to support his party candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Election. However, K Chandrasekhar Rao has reportedly told him that final decision will be taken after the deliberations with all party leaders.

Sukhbir Singh Badal’s party is upset with the BJP over the ignorance of its leader Naresh Kumar Gujral. However, the party has said there is no rift between the two NDA allies. SAD leader Sukhdev S Dhindsa said, “We don’t have any problem with candidate as JDU is our friend but 1st they told our candidate Naresh Gujral to prepare. He was preparing and suddenly they nominated JDU’s candidate without informing us.”

