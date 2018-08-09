Harivansh Narayan Singh, a JD(U) leader and NDA's candidate was elected as the new deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, August 9, with 125 votes against Opposition's BK Hariprasad. The post of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman was vacant after the retirement of PJ Kurien on July 1.

Harivansh Narayan Singh, a JD(U) MP and the NDA candidate was elected as the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson on Thursday, August 9, after he garnered 125 votes in the Upper House by defeating opposition candidate B K Hariprasad. The post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman was vacant after the retirement of f PJ Kurien on July 1. Singh is a journalist and a three-time Rajya Sabha MP, he is also the general secretary in-charge of Janata Dal United’s Odisha unit.

Here’s all you need to know about the newly elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

Born in 1956, Harivansh Narayan Singh, a JD(U) leader, hails from Saran district of Bihar. Singh did he masters’ in Economics from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), following that he also attained a PG diploma in journalism from the same institute. Singh was influenced by the legendary socialist leader Jaya Prakash Narayan (JP), during his college days, he was also part of the JP Movement of 1974. He is a former journalist and the former editor of Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar. He also joined TOI as a trainee journalist in 1977, but later on, travelled to Mumbai to work for ‘Dharmyug’ magazine. In 2014, he was nominated for the Rajya Sabha by the JD(U) under the Nitish Kumar government.

5. The JD(U) leader has edited or written 19 books. He has also been a member of the World Editors Forum.

