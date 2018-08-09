Harivansh Narayan Singh, a JD(U) MP and the NDA candidate was elected as the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson on Thursday, August 9, after he garnered 125 votes in the Upper House by defeating opposition candidate B K Hariprasad. The post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman was vacant after the retirement of f PJ Kurien on July 1. Singh is a journalist and a three-time Rajya Sabha MP, he is also the general secretary in-charge of Janata Dal United’s Odisha unit.
Here’s all you need to know about the newly elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman
- Born in 1956, Harivansh Narayan Singh, a JD(U) leader, hails from Saran district of Bihar. Singh did he masters’ in Economics from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), following that he also attained a PG diploma in journalism from the same institute.
- Singh was influenced by the legendary socialist leader Jaya Prakash Narayan (JP), during his college days, he was also part of the JP Movement of 1974.
- He is a former journalist and the former editor of Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar. He also joined TOI as a trainee journalist in 1977, but later on, travelled to Mumbai to work for ‘Dharmyug’ magazine.
- In 2014, he was nominated for the Rajya Sabha by the JD(U) under the Nitish Kumar government.
5. The JD(U) leader has edited or written 19 books. He has also been a member of the World Editors Forum.
