The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha elections to fill 28 seats began on Friday evening at 5PM. According to initial information, Congress' Kumar Ketkar has won from Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Arun Jaitley has won from Uttar Pradesh, and BJP's Saroj Pandey wins from Chhattisgarh while Anil Baluni has won from Uttarakhand.

The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha elections to fill 28 seats began on Friday evening at 5PM. According to initial information, Congress’ Kumar Ketkar has won from Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Arun Jaitley has won from Uttar Pradesh,

and BJP’s Saroj Pandey wins from Chhattisgarh while Anil Baluni has won from Uttarakhand. The voting for Rajya Sabha seats in six states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana had started on Friday morning. For the 58 Rajya Sabha seats to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states have been unanimously elected. 17 Rajya Sabha seats for the Bharatiya Janaya Party and 12 from the Congress will be filled next month in April as three nominated members including actress Rekha, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and social worker Anu Aga will retire.

Rajya Sabha Election Updates

09:15 PM: I am very happy to have received the maximum number of votes. Happy with the trust shown in me. It is an honor for me to serve Karnataka and serve my city Bengaluru, says Rajeev Chandrashekhar of the BJP after winning Rajya Sabha Elections from Karnataka.

09:05 PM: It’ an important responsibility. We’ll take up debates and discussions very seriously. We’ll live up to expectation of national and state leadership. We’ll also live up to the expectations of people of state, says Naseer Hussain of the Congress after winning Rajya Sabha Election from Karnataka.

08: 50 PM: Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) B. Prakash, J. Santosh Kumar and AB Lingaiah Yadav win in Telangana

08:15 PM: Election Commission has rejected the complaint against Jharkhand Vikas Morcha MLA Prakash Ram after reviewing the video. It was alleged that he did not show his ballot paper to the party’s authorised representative after casting vote.

07:15 PM: Congress Abhishek Manu Singhvi wins Rajya Sabha elections from West Bengal, says, ‘it is humbling and uplifting, it is a result of cooperation between different groups and MLAs.’

07: 10 PM: I do believe in democracy. My priority will be to fight against corruption: Subhasish Chakraborty, TMC after winning the Rajya Sabha elections.

07:00 PM: Counting of votes for Rajya Sabha elections begins in Uttar Pradesh after clearance from the Election Commission.

06:50 PM: TDP leader CM Ramesh, has been unanimously elected to Rajya Sabha consecutively in Andhra Pradesh.

06:45 PM: I am at the seventh heaven of delight. This is the brain-child of CM Mamata Banerjee. I am very hopeful that I will live up to her expectations, says Abir Ranjan Biswas of the TMC after winning the Rajya Sabha seat.

(Updating …)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App