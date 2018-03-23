After 33 Rajya Sabha seats out of total 59 went unopposed last week, the remaining 26 seats will be contested on Friday. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Jaya Bachchan and GVL Narasimha Rao are few of the prominent names who will be contesting in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Voting for Rajya Sabha elections will be held on Friday, March 23, across seven states – Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The candidates in fray were vying for the 59 seats of the Upper House, where 33 seats from 10 states went unopposed last week. Candidates holding the 33 seats included seven Union Ministers with Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar among them. Friday will see elections for 26 seats featuring 7 states and the counting of votes will be conducted at 5 PM.

The biggest name in the fray today is Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is contesting from Uttar Pradesh and is expected to ace his contention with flying colours. Abhishek Manu Singhvi of Congress is running in the Rajya Sabha polls from the state of West Bengal. In another battle, the Left-backed MP Veerendra Kumar will lock horns with Congress’ Babu Prasad for Kerala. Samajwadi Party has fielded Jaya Bachchan while Bhimrao Ambedkar is contesting for Bahujan Samaj Party.

Other prominent candidates in the elections are Ashok Bajpai, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Sakal Deep Rajbhar, Kanta Kardam, Anil Jain, Harnath Singh Yadav, GVL Narasimha Rao and Anil Kumar Agarwal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is touted to secure at least 8 out of the 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh while Samajwadi Party (SP) has claimed that it expects a host of BJP MLAs to cross-vote in their favour citing increasing dissent within the saffron party members. Elsewhere, five candidates will battle it out for four seats in Karnataka while Jharkhand will contest for two seats. Telangana has three seats in the fray and Chhattisgarh has only one.

Rajya Sabha elections 2018 LIVE updates:

10:45 AM | All the 9 candidates of BJP will win in Uttar Pradesh. SP insulted their worker and people will answer them for choosing a candidate that entertains the society rather than one who serves the society: Nitin Agrawal, BJP (son of Naresh Agrawal)

All the 9 candidates of BJP will win. SP insulted their worker & people will answer them for choosing a candidate that entertains the society rather than one who serves the society: Nitin Agrawal, BJP (son of Naresh Agrawal) #RajyaSabhaElections pic.twitter.com/UGCRm6hciZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2018

10:30 AM | BSP’s Anil Singh cross votes in favour of BJP

I have voted for BJP, I don't know about the rest: Anil Singh, BSP MLA #RajyaSabhaElections pic.twitter.com/28R7njmfnP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2018

09:50 AM | Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav was confident that no SP member will cross vote in BJP’s favour while he expected that BJP’s vote in the opposite way.

There will be no cross-voting, but yes BJP MLAs will cross-vote in our favour: Ram Gopal Yadav, SP #RajyaSabhaElections pic.twitter.com/ArFOIH26XE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2018

09:47 AM | Visuals from various states contesting the elections.

Kolkata: MLAs queue up at the state assembly to cast their votes for #RajyaSabhaElections, 5 seats are being contested from West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/ODHVpYYHPW — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

Lucknow: Visuals from Uttar Pradesh Assembly; CM Yogi Adityanath meets party MLAs, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma also present. #RajyaSabhaElections pic.twitter.com/DwSfe53Aqj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2018

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leaders Prakash Javdekar, BS Yeddyurappa & party's Rajya Sabha candidate Rajeev Chandrashekar met at their party office in Vidhan Soudha, earlier today. #RajyaSabhaElections #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/52jjjmngPJ — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

09:16 AM | OP Rajbhar, minister from Uttar Pradesh, claimed that MLA Vijay Mishra from Nishad Party and MLA Anil Singh from BSP will vote for BJP.

Vijay Mishra (Nishad Party MLA) & Anil Singh (BSP MLA) were present there (yesterday's meeting of BJP & its allies), which confirms their support: OP Rajbhar, UP Minister #RajyaSabhaElections pic.twitter.com/rQSVhAcUMy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2018

09:00 AM | Rajya Sabha elections 6 states – Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana commences

08:45 AM | Ahead of the elections, SP’s Rajendra Chaudhary stressed that his party member Jaya Bachchan and BSP’s Bhimrao Ambedkar will emerge triumphant in the elections. He claimed that BJP MLAs are annoyed with their own party and might side with SP.

SP candidate Jaya Bachchan Ji & BSP candidate, (Bhim Rao Ambedkar) whom we are supporting, will win the #RajyaSabha elections. Considering BJP's condition I'd say that its own MLAs are annoyed & some of them may even end up siding with the opposition: Rajendra Chaudhary, SP pic.twitter.com/UINHNN9NIL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App