High drama is likely to take place in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as key bills are to be discussed for passage including the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, Triple Talag Bill, Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2018 and the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 among others. The winter session in Rajya Sabha has been extended by a day till January 9 as the government demands the passage of above-mentioned bills.

Meanwhile, the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in Lok Sabha on the last day of the Winter Session with 323 votes in favour and three against it. Besides this, the Triple Talaq bill is also pending in the House. The government wants the bill to be passed today while the Opposition is looking forward to forwarding it to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for scrutiny.

