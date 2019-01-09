High drama is likely to take place in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as key bills are to be discussed for passage including the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, Triple Talag Bill, Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2018 and the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 among others. The winter session in Rajya Sabha has been extended by a day till January 9 as the government demands the passage of above-mentioned bills.
Meanwhile, the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in Lok Sabha on the last day of the Winter Session with 323 votes in favour and three against it. Besides this, the Triple Talaq bill is also pending in the House. The government wants the bill to be passed today while the Opposition is looking forward to forwarding it to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for scrutiny.
House adjourned till 2 PM
Amid the ruckus over 10% quota bill, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM.
Opposition gather in well
While Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot was addressing the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition comes into the well of the House in a gesture to oppose the bill. The Opposition has claimed that they have not been consulted and the bill should be sent to a select committee.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on 10% quota bill in Rajya Sabha said this bill will uplift the poor of the nation. This decision has been taken with thorough consideration.
BJP responds
Minister of State Vijay Goel asserted that the Congress is wasting the session's time by raising the technical issues. He added that it is an indirect protest. He said that this is happening after the bill has been passed in Lok Sabha.
Congress raise opposition to Quota bill
Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry countered the bill saying it is not complete. He said that the house can't have voting on the same day when the bill is introduced in the Lok Sabha. He further asked that what is the urgency behind it?
Uproar in Rajya Sabha after Quota bill tabled
Uproar in Rajya Sabha after Quota bill was tabled in Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot asserted that Indian Constitution does not allow reservation on economic basis. Therefore, many poor people of general category miss out on opportunities
Quota bill tabled in Rajya Sabha
Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot tabled the 10% quota bill in Rajya Sabha. The bill seeks to provide 10% reservation in jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections in the general category.
The country expects the House to function: Arun Jaitley
While addressing the House Finance minister Arun Jaitley said, "The country expects the House to function. As per normal working days, we should have been working, on most of them, the House stood adjourned. There is one extra day to consider legislation."
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha
Ahead of key bills that are scheduled to be discussed today, the Rajya Sabha commenced with a ruckus as the Opposition Congress attacked the BJP for extending the winter session without discussion.