The Rajasthan unit of BJP will finally get a new president as the party is set to announce veteran Madan Lal Saini’s name to take charge of the state affairs. The decision has come after Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje loyalist Ashok Parnami resigned on April 18 as the party suffered losses in the by-elections to the 2 Lok Sabha and 1 assembly constituency in March.

According to reports, the appointment was delayed after BJP president expressed reservation over CM Vasundhara Raje’s decision to appoint loyalist Srichand Kriplani as head of the state unit.

