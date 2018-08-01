Rajya Sabha was adjourned till tomorrow after several TMC and other opposition leaders created a ruckus with unrelenting sloganeering in the House when Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was giving a speech on National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft issue.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till tomorrow on Wednesday after Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other Opposition leaders carried out unrelenting sloganeering when Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh began his speech on the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC). Amid much shouting, Rajnath Singh said that he won’t be able to continue his speech if the sloganeering doesn’t stop. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu then decided to bring an abrupt end to the chaotic session in the Upper House.

The NRC draft in Assam continues to be heavily debated by the Central government and the Opposition, and the debate between the two was on full show in Rajya Sabha. The session in Rajya Sabha started amid uproar from Opposition and the house had to be adjourned till noon.

Before the session began, RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that he was very upset yesterday when some members ran menacingly towards the well of the house. He further requested that such incidents should not be repeated in the house. “I don’t want to name anybody, the house should function smoothly,” he added.

Nevertheless, the opposition leaders, especially TMC members, were unyielding in their protests and continued to raise slogans. Naidu attempted to simmer down the slogans “Prime Minister jawaab do” by saying that no slogan is going on the record because when Assam members were given the opportunity to speak, none of them spoke earlier.

The opposition leaders took the sloganeering a notch up when senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh stood up to give his speech. Singh conceded that he would be unwilling to place his speech before Naidu since the members are not ready to listen. The house was then adjourned by Venkaiah Naidu till Thursday.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More