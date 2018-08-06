The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the bill granting the Constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). The bill in Rajya Sabha has been passed after Lok Sabha on August 2 cleared the bill by two-third majority. The Upper House also passed National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill 2017.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the bill granting the Constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). The bill in Rajya Sabha has been passed after Lok Sabha on August 2 cleared the bill by two-third majority. The Upper House also passed National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill 2017. The Rajya Sabha passed Constitution (One Hundred Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2018 with an absolute majority as all 156 members present in the Upper House supported the bill. Before introducing the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot said that the bill was aimed at providing justice to educationally and socially backward people.

Further speaking on the amendment bill, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot said that the demand to provide constitutional status to the to the National Commission for Backward Classes was a long pending demand. The minister described this a historic move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

Also Read: Karunanidhi health LIVE updates: DMK chief’s situation crucial for next 48 hours, says Kauvery Hospital

While the discussion on the bill was underway in Rajya Sabha, BJP leader Bhupender Yadav said that such a move will help to address the concern of the Backward Classes and bring social equality. The BJP leader also said that in order to give justice to the weaker sections of the society, the government is working at the forefront to address their concern. He also mentioned that their government was the one who implemented the recommendation of the Mandal Commission.

Also Read: Ahead of Independence Day, Saudi-based LeT terrorist handler arrested at Delhi airport

Apart from BJP leaders, Congress leader BK Hariprasad expressed satisfaction over the inclusion of a woman member from the Backward Classes in the proposed commission.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More