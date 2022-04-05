The Bill seeks amendment to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, to unify three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity.

Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, with voice vote. The Bill seeks amendment to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, to unify three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government of treating the three municipal corporations in Delhi, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation, with “step-motherly” treatment.

“Due to the AAP party’s step-motherly behaviour, the three municipal corporations in Delhi are not operating effectively,” Shah remarked while proposing the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha for discussion and passage. By amending the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, the bill intends to consolidate three municipal corporations in Delhi into a single body. The Delhi Legislative Assembly revised the Act in 2011 to divide the previous Municipal Corporation of Delhi into North, South, and East Delhi Municipal Corporations. On March 30, the Lok Sabha passed the bill.

The Home Minister stated that the three municipal corporations must be merged into a single organisation in order to function properly.

“AAP’s step-motherly attitude towards these municipal corporations has resulted in dissatisfaction among their employees, and the three units are functioning in different ways despite being part of one city,” he said.

Shah noted the importance of the three municipal companies, stating that employees of these organisations had witnessed over 250 protests in the previous ten years.