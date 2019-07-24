Rajya Sabha passes The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Wednesday. The POCSO bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on January 8, 2019.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(Amendment) Bill, 2019 had been introduced in Lok Sabha by the Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Mr Virendra Kumar on January 8, 2019. The POSCO bill amends the security and protection of children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The POSCO bill provides protection to children from offences like sexual harassment, sexual assault and pornography.

The amendments will provide the gender-neutral application of the death penalty in cases of any provoked penetrative sexual assault against boy and girl. The bill makes way for provisions for the incarceration of five to seven years and fine those who use children in pornography. the POSCO bill provides the definition of child pornography as any visual which depicts sexually explicit conduct involving any child including videos, photographs, digital or computer-generated images.

The bill also said, whoever commits aggravated penetrative sexual assault will get punished with stringent imprisonment for a term which will not be less than 20 years.

