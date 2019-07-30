The Triple Talaq Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday with flying numbers and instant talaq is now a criminal offence in India. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019 was passed by the support of 99 members, 84 were against.

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed long-time pending and controversial Triple Talaq Bill with support of 99 ayes and 84 nos. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had tabled the bill in the house and after several rounds of the debate, Triple Talaq received the majority and is now a criminal offence. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019, which will become a law after the President’s signature, is to ban the practice of instant talaq.

The Janata Dal-United (JDU) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), both the members of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), choose to stage a walkout in the

Rajya Sabha. While the Opposition parties like All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), the staunchest opposer of the criminalisation, saw its ally Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) skip the voting altogether.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were the other parties to oppose the bill and their members did not attend the Parliament session.

Before stamping the bill, Rajya Sabha Chairperson M. Vankaiah Naidu conducted voice voting over Oppositions demand to examine the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019 by a select committee, which was rejected by 84 ayes and 100 nos.

Later, the member of the house congratulated Union Law Minister Ravi Shanker Prasad for tabling a strong bill which will empower the Muslim women of the country. Talking to the media, Prasad said it’s a historic day for the country. Both the Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, have given justice to the Muslim women. This is the beginning of a transforming India.

Following the latest development, politicians, actors, intellectuals and other people started sharing their opinions on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

Home Minister Amit Shah: Today is a great day for India’s democracy. I congratulate PM for fulfilling his commitment&ensuring a law to ban Triple Talaq, which will free Muslim women from curse of this regressive practice. I thank all parties who supported this historic bill. pic.twitter.com/0s0voBMAWg — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

#WATCH UP CM Yogi Adityanath on #TripleTalaqBill passed in Rajya Sabha,today: Unfortunately people who used to speak for women empowerment opposed Bill in Lok Sabha&Rajya Sabha, a Bill which is a symbol of women dignity. Congress&their allies, SP&BSP in state, have been exposed. pic.twitter.com/Je9shas7Ah — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 30, 2019

BJP National Working President JP Nadda: This Bill is one which ensures that the self respect of Muslim women stay intact. This reflects the motto of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' of Modi government. #TripleTalaqBill https://t.co/tu2gjUW4d1 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

Passage of “The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019” is a glorious day for constitution, democracy and parliamentary history of the country. #TripleTalaqBill #ModiHaitoMumkinHai — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) July 30, 2019

Historic Day, Historic occasion for Nation!

Our sisters get justice as #RajyaSabha passes #TripleTalaqBill today.

Congratulations India, Thank you Hon PM @narendramodi ji & all Members of Parliament.

I also congratulate every individual who raised voice for #TripleTalaqSeAzaadi ! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 30, 2019

Congratulations INDIA!! Today is a historic day for our country, since we passed the #TripleTalaqBill in the Rajya Sabha. After we get an assent from the hon’ President, Triple Talaq will be criminal a offence. Thank you @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji and @rsprasad ji. — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) July 30, 2019

With the #TripleTalaqBill passed in Rajya Sabha, we are one step closer to greater rights for women in India.

Hearty congratulations to all and grateful to Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji & Law Minister Shri @rsprasad ji for bringing in this law. — Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) July 30, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App