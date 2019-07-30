The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed long-time pending and controversial Triple Talaq Bill with support of 99 ayes and 84 nos. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had tabled the bill in the house and after several rounds of the debate, Triple Talaq received the majority and is now a criminal offence. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019, which will become a law after the President’s signature, is to ban the practice of instant talaq.
The Janata Dal-United (JDU) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), both the members of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), choose to stage a walkout in the
Rajya Sabha. While the Opposition parties like All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), the staunchest opposer of the criminalisation, saw its ally Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) skip the voting altogether.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were the other parties to oppose the bill and their members did not attend the Parliament session.
Before stamping the bill, Rajya Sabha Chairperson M. Vankaiah Naidu conducted voice voting over Oppositions demand to examine the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019 by a select committee, which was rejected by 84 ayes and 100 nos.
Later, the member of the house congratulated Union Law Minister Ravi Shanker Prasad for tabling a strong bill which will empower the Muslim women of the country. Talking to the media, Prasad said it’s a historic day for the country. Both the Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, have given justice to the Muslim women. This is the beginning of a transforming India.
Following the latest development, politicians, actors, intellectuals and other people started sharing their opinions on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.