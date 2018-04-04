Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu after no business were able to function in the Upper House on Wednesday slammed the members of the House for creating the ruckus and not letting the Parliament to function. Venkaiah Naidu's termed the protests due to which Rajya Sabha was not able to do any business as a "murder of democracy".

The Rajya Sabha ever since it has recommenced from March 5 has not been able to function as opposition parties have continued to create ruckus by putting their demands forward

Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu after no business were able to function in the Upper House on Wednesday slammed the members of the House for creating the ruckus and not letting the Parliament to function. Venkaiah Naidu’s termed the protests due to which Rajya Sabha was not able to do any business as a “murder of democracy”. The Rajya Sabha ever since it has recommenced from March 5 has not been able to function as opposition parties have continued to create ruckus by putting their demands forward.

Slamming the members of the House, Venkaiah Naidu said, “You want these kinds of ugly scenes to be seen every day by people. The Rajya Sabha chairman said when members of the House were showing placards to block his view. What is the difference between people shouting slogans outside and here. You have not transacted any business including important legislation. People want legislation.”

ALSO READ: SC/ST Act hearing Highlights: Supreme Court refuses to stay order asks all parties to submit a reply within 2 days, next hearing after 10 days

Amid this ruckus, members of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress slammed the government by terming it anti-Dalit. “Narendra Modi – Dalit Virodhi, alleged the Congress party and BSP. Slogans like “Dalit virodhi yeh sarkar, nahi chalegi, nahi chalegi,” were also heard in the Parliament.

Opposition party members including BSP and Congress took on the government over softening stand on certain provisions in Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Parties like DMK, AIADMK were putting their demand forward for creating Cauvery Water Board to deal with the distribution of water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka while the TDP stoop up on its issue of demanding special status to Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Protesters set houses of 2 Dalit politicians on fire in Hindaun city, Rajasthan; curfew imposed

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App