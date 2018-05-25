Speaking on extending a helping hand to farmers, Rathore said that this government has waived out loans and has put out a number of projects to give them long-term benefits. Rathore said that the world economy is unstable whereas India’s economy is going stable.

Attending the India News Manch that took place in New Delhi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore defended Central government’s stand of increasing the prices of petrol and diesel for the eighth consecutive time. Rathore who is in headlines following his ‘Fit India Challenge’ to Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal said that the taxes levied by the government will help in the development of the nation. While speaking on Modi Government’s report card, Rajyavardhan Rathore said that BJP took charge in 2014 and since then the intention of the government has changed. He claimed that it was BJP government that took decisions to benefit the large section of people that remained untouched by previous governments.

Hailing the developmental projects put out by the BJP government, Rathore stated that under Modi’s rule the proposed projects just don’t remain on paper but efforts are put in to make them live at the earliest. Pouring praises on PM Modi, Rathore said that the nation today is trying to get itself out from the clutches of corruption and a significant improvement is witnessed all around.

He said that this was made possible by the leader whose main focus was nation’s development. Speaking of extending a helping hand to farmers, Rathore said that this government has waived out loans and has put out a number of projects to give them long-term benefits. He added Rs 11,00,000 crore loans have been allotted to farmers.

Speaking on the economy, Rathore said that the world economy is unstable whereas India’s economy is going stable. He added, 10 crore soil health cards have been made out of which 4 crore are already enjoying the benefits. Rathore also added that 70% help has been given to the women of the nation under Gramin India Mudra Yojana.

