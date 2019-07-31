Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led committee today appointed Rakesh Asthana, former CBI second in command, as the new Additional Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau. He will take charge of NCB for the next 6 months.

The Director-General of Civil Aviation Security and former Central Bureau of Investigation second in command, Rakesh Asthana, has been given the charge of Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday. A Committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked Rakesh Asthana’s name to give charge of Narcotics Control Bureau as additional Director-General for next 6 month or till a new officer is appointed. The NCB chief’s post was vacant since July 4 and now Asthan will hold the reins of the department.

Asthana, 1984-batch Gujarat IPS officer, had come to the limelight when he was engaged in a rift with his senior and then CBI chief Alok Verma. He was transferred to the Civil Aviation Security as Deputy General after the incident. At that time, both the CBI top officer had levelled corruption charges on each other and were sent on leave after the Central government’s involvement.

Later, Alok Verma appealed in the Supreme Court, while Asthana had filed a plea in the Delhi High Court. Two months later, after examining the matter, the Apex Court had cancelled Alok Verma’s leave and directed him to reinstated as CBI director with condition that he will not have the power to take any major decisions till he gets a clean chit from the Selection Committee over the corruption charges.

