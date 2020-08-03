President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders extended their wishes. The day of Raksha Bandhan is dedicated to celebrating the boundless emotion of love and care that exists between siblings.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders extended their wishes. The day of Raksha Bandhan is dedicated to celebrating the boundless emotion of love and care that exists between siblings. On this day, a sister ties a sacred thread called Rakhi on the wrist of her brother and in return, brother pledges to protect her through all the odds that may come in her life.

President Kovind said in his tweet that Rakhi is the sacred thread of love and trust that connects sisters with brothers in a special bond. He further wrote that on this day, people should reiterate their commitment to secure the honour and dignity of women.

Greetings on Raksha Bandhan! Rakhi is the sacred thread of love and trust that connects sisters with brothers in a special bond. On this day, let us reiterate our commitment to secure the honour and dignity of women. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 3, 2020

Prime Minister Modi tweeted saying that he wishes all the countrymen on the holy festival of Raksha Bandhan. Home Minister Amit Shah who tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday also tweeted his wishes for Raksha Bandhan saying that he wishes all the countrymen on the sacred festival his hearty greetings.

रक्षा बंधन के पावन पर्व पर समस्त देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2020

Vice President Naidu tweeted Raksha Bandhan greetings as well. He wrote that he conveys his greetings and good wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He went on to write that this festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.

Vice President added that on this auspicious occasion, everyone should also resolve to uphold the dignity and respect traditionally accorded to women in our society and empower women to reach their true potential and he wished for this festival to usher in greater peace, harmony and prosperity in the country,” he added.

I convey my greetings and good wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan.

This festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together. #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/BYy6hXOlDZ — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 3, 2020