Rakul Preet Singh took to her official Instagram account on November 28 to share a photo from her latest photoshoot from the International Film Festival Of India which is currently taking place in Goa. She is donning a beautiful rose-colored Jewel Tone Maroon, Draped Bodice & Cut-Out Detailed Evening Gown. She has complemented her attire with black smoky eye makeup and cocoa colored glossy lipstick

One of the finest actresses of the Tollywood industry Rakul Preet Singh is a model, an actress as well as a singer. She made her Bollywood debut four years back with Yaariyan in 2014 opposite Himanshu Kohli. Since her big Bollywood debut, Rakul Preet is now a social media sensation and holds a huge fan following of 5.6 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

She took to her official Instagram account on November 28 to share a photo from her latest photoshoot from the International Film Festival Of India which is currently taking place in Goa. Her picture has garnered 45,000 likes in a span of just 37 minutes and the count seems unstoppable.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh has already signed projects ahead of the year and will be seen in Bollywood movie De De Pyaar De. Helmed by Luv Ranjan and co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She has also been honored with many awards among which she has also received the prestigious Filmfare award as Best Actress- Telugu for her performance in Nannaku Prematho.

