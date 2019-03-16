Indian Railways offered special packages to passengers on the eve of Holi as a special gift. All the five trains which have been commenced from March 16. The Northern Railways tweeted the information on its official handle. Introduced trains will be running between Katihar-Firozpur, New Delhi-Barauni, Lucknow-Kolkata, Chandigarh-Gorakhpur and Anand Vihar to Kamakhya.

Railways has introduced special trains on the eve of Holi festival as passengers usually don’t get confirmed tickets due to the extra rush of passengers. Now passengers in the waiting list don’t worry about the confirmation of their reserved ticket. The facility would allow passengers to celebrate the festival with their friends and family members. This year Holi falls on March 21. The Northern Railways put out a tweet on its official Twitter handle to share the information.

You can also check out the complete details on Holi special trains:

Holi special trains between Anand Vihar to Patna:

Holi special train between Anand Vihar to Patna will get the green signal from March 16 to March 23 2019. This Holi special train will be departed on every Saturday at 12 PM from Anand Vihar Railway Junction which will reach next day at 6 PM to Patna Junction. The same train will be leaving from Patna Junction at 7:35 pm and will reach at 2:20 PM to Anand Vihar Junction.

Holi special trains between Hazrat Nizamuddin station to Pune Junction:

Holi special train between Hazrat Nizamuddin to Pune will get the green signal from March 12 to March 26, 2019. This Holi special train will be departed on every Tuesday at 9:35 PM from Hazrat Nizamuddin station which will reach the next day at 9:25 PM to Pune. The same train will be leaving from Pune on every Thursday at 5:15 PM which will reach the next day at 5:35 to Pune.

Holi special train between Lucknow to Kolkata :

Holi special train between Lucknow to Kolkata will get the green signal from March 11 to March 25, 2019. This Holi special train will be departed on every Monday at 11:45 PM from Lucknow station which will reach the next day at 10:15 PM to Kolkata. The same train will be leaving from Kolkata every on Tuesday at 11:55 PM which will and reach at 9.45 PM to Lucknow.

Holi special train between New Delhi to Barauni:

Holi special train between New Delhi to Barauni will get the green signal from March 12 to March 22, 2019. This Holi special train will be departed from New Delhi Railway on every Tuesday and Friday at 7:25 PM which will reach next day at 7:45 PM to Barauni Junction. But from Barauni, the train will be leaving at 9:35 PM only on Wednesday and Saturday which will reach at 10:10 PM to New Delhi.

Holi special train between Anand Vihar to Kamakhya:

Holi special train between Anand Vihar to Kamakhya will get the green signal from March 13 to March 20, 2019. This Holi special train will be departed from Anand Vihar Railway Station every Wednesday at 11:45 PM which will reach the next day at 12 PM to Kamakhya station. The same train will be leaving at 5:35 AM on every Saturday from kamakhya which will reach the next day at 6:15 PM to Anand Vihar.

Holi special train between Chandigarh to Gorakhpur:

The Holi special train between Chandigarh to Gorakhpur will get the green signal from March 14 to March 21, 2019. This Holi special train will be departed from Chandigarh station on every Thursday at 11.15 PM which will reach next day at Gorakhpur Junction. The same train will be leaving from Gorakhpur Junction at 10.10 PM which will reach next day at 5.30 PM to Chandigarh station.

Holi special train between Firozpur Cantt to Katihar junction:

The Holi special train between Firozpur to Katihar will get the green signal from March 16 to March 23, 2019. This Holi special train will be departed from Firozpur Cantt on every Saturday will reach at 10.40 AM to Katihar Junction.

The same train will be leaving from Kathir on every Sunday at 11 PM which will reach at 7 PM to Firozpur Cantt.

