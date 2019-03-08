Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case: Putting a question mark on the neutrality of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Owaisi said it would've been better if the top court had appointed a neutral person. He said Sri Sri had earlier said if Muslims don't give up their claim on Ayodhya, India will become Syria.

On the other hand, the Art of Living Foundation chief welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision and said that he respects everyone and wants to solve long-standing conflicts amicably to maintain harmony in society. Sri Sri also urged people from all walks of life to come forward and maintain harmony.

Respecting everyone, turning dreams to reality, ending long-standing conflicts happily and maintaining harmony in society – we must all move together towards these goals.#ayodhyamediation — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) March 8, 2019

Justice(Retd)FM Ibrahim Kalifullah, who has been appointed by the apex court as head of the three-member mediation committee, said he hasn’t received the order copy yet and the members of the bench we’ll take every effort to resolve the issue amicably.

Speaking on the issue, AIMPLB member and convener of Babri Masjid Action Committee Zafaryab Jilani said they have already said that we will cooperate in the mediation and whatever they have to say, they will say it to the mediation panel, not outside the court.

Speaking on the latest development, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the state government won’t question the SC order because efforts were also made in the past to arrive at a solution, but it failed to bore fruit. Anybody, who is a devotee of Lord Ram or a saint, will not support delay caused in the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Union Minister Uma Bharti said she doesn’t want to comment on the Supreme Court order and the mediators named by the court. But as a Hindu, Uma said, a temple should be constructed where Lord Ram was born.

