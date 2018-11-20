Fresh petitions in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case: After the Supreme Court on Monday. November 19, declined to hear of a clutch petitions in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, a fresh PIL has been filed in the apex court over the land dispute case. The PIL questions inordinate delay in the case after a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul listed the appeals before a bench in January 2019.

The PIL questions inordinate delay in the case after a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul listed the appeals before a bench in January 2019. The SC-designated bench will decide the schedule of hearing. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the UP government while senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan appeared for deity Ramlala in the case. The lawyers had sought early listing of the appeals in the case after referring to their long pendency.

The move comes after the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and several other right-wing organistaions announced on November 16 that they will hold a massive rally in Ayodhya on November 25, 2018, to protest against the delay in hearing. The VHP and the RSS also demanded that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government should bring a legislation in Parliament for Ram Mandir construction.

Meanwhile, VHP vice-president Champat Rai has accused the Congress leader Kapil Sibal of getting hearing delayed. According to the media reports, the motive behind the rally is to build pressure on the Narendra Modi government to soon start the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had blamed the BJP for no development in the case in the past 4 years. Addressing Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, Thackeray recently pointed out that the much-hyped Ram Mandir is a jumla just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s account” announcement.

The Sena is taking up this issue because it aims to ensure that Ram Mandir is actually built while everybody knows that this issue comes up only during the elections and once elections are over it will go into oblivion.

